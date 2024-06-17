Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $230.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $197.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -449.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

