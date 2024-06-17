Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 898,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 216,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,372. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Assurant by 443.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 256.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

