Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AY opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

