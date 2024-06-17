AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Analyst Upgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvePoint traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.34. 194,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 890,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,061 shares of company stock worth $724,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AvePoint by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 143.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 0.87.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

