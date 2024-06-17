Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Raised to $45.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,570. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 1,216,730 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after buying an additional 827,647 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $15,467,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.