Axie Infinity Price Hits $6.31 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $920.78 million and $59.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00009465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,615.08 or 0.99960532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00086461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,979,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

