B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,853 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 222,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

