B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $24.57 on Monday, reaching $1,052.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $947.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $885.52. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market cap of $415.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.