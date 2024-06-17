B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 65,721 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 509.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,986,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.