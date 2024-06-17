B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,296,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,195,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

