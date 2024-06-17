B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

