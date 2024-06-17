B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 6,201,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,121,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

