B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 208,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 132,888 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

