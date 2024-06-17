B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,111 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after purchasing an additional 511,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $80.76. 1,882,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,353. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.