B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 47,114 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,745,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

