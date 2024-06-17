B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 50,178 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,178 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,831,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 757,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

