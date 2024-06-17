Baird R W Upgrades Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MREO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

MREO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

