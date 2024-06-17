Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.12) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.34).

Barclays Price Performance

About Barclays

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.92, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 224.30 ($2.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.23.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

