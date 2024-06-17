Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.15

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
