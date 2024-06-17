Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

