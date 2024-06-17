Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 334,461 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $411,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRK-A traded up $2,960.00 on Monday, hitting $613,860.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $615,237.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $594,756.74.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

