Beth A. Birnbaum Sells 1,735 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Root Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ ROOT traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $45.61. 312,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $679.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Root by 229,380.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

