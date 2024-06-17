Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $6,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 56.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,363,000 after buying an additional 78,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 38.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $298.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

