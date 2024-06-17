Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 13,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 42.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 9.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 65.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $462,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,552. The company has a market capitalization of $182.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

