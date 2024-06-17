BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,164. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.