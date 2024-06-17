BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,164. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 64.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

