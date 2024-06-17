Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 24.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 20.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 159,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $122.16. 1,724,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,728. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

