BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

