BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,381 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
INDA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.29. 5,973,987 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.
iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
