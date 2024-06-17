BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.33. 506,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

