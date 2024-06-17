BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,778 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.39. 3,672,785 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

