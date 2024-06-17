BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $48.28. 465,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,153. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

