BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 2.8% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $4,625,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,216. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.