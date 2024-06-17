BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.33

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.33 and last traded at $103.33, with a volume of 11180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.