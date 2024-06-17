BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.33

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.33 and last traded at $103.33, with a volume of 11180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

