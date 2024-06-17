Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Director Sells $849,194.10 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. The business had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bowlero by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.