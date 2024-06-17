BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE BRCC opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.21.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 19.9% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BRC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

