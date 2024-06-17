BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Issues Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66, Zacks reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $1.42 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

