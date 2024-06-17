Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,360.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,747.24. The company has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

