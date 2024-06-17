Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $24.17

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,830 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 268,704 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

