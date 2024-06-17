Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.81

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.81 and last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 413767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

