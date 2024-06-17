Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.51

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 255200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.