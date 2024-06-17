Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 876,800 shares. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 880.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Stock Up 0.7 %
CABO stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.43. 69,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One has a 1 year low of $332.94 and a 1 year high of $749.00.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.
Cable One Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
See Also
