Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares traded up 5.8% on Monday. The stock traded as high as $120.69 and last traded at $120.24. 274,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 427,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Camtek by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camtek by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $10,704,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

