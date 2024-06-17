Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $110.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

