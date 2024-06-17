Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,545,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,324,000 after acquiring an additional 269,106 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $194.98. 8,555,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.83 and a 200-day moving average of $183.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $559.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

