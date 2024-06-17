Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,501,000 after acquiring an additional 223,344 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.44. 1,753,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,640. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

