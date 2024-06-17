Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 1,018 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

