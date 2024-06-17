Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 113 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.50. 6,628,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

