Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Sells C$44,287.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00.

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75.

Shares of CJ opened at C$6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.66. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.6995885 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

CJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

