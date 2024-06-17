Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.27.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$127.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$128.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$115.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

