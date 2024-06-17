Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Given “Sell” Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE CRS opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,887,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after buying an additional 458,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

